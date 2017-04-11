Michael Buble’s Son, 3, Is Finally In Remission After Cancer Battle: ‘Thank God He’s Well’

Courtesy of Instagram

This is SUCH great news! Nearly 5 months after Michael Buble & his wife announced their 3-year-old son Noah had liver cancer, the youngster is officially in full recovery mode! Speaking out about his diagnosis for the 1st time, Noah’s mom thanked fans & said faith in God helped them through the hard times.

We could not be happier to report that Michael Buble, 41, and his wife Luisana Lopilato‘s, 29, three-year-old son Noah is doing really “well” after battling liver cancer for months! Speaking out for the first time about Noah’s illness, Luisana also revealed how cancer has helped her appreciate each day. She also announced she and her fam are “very happy” right now! How exciting!

“It’s difficult for me to speak about this, it’s very recent and I’m still a bit sensitive about the subject,” the actress said in Spanish, The Daily Express reported. “My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with checkups. But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.”

Luisana spoke at a press conference in Buenos Aires on Apr. 10 for her new film — Those Who Love, Hate, and she also added, “Thank God my son is well. When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. Now I value life much more, the now and the today.” Pretty moving, right?

Thanking fans for the support they’ve sent in the months since Noah’s diagnosis was announced, the mother-of-two made sure to mention that kindness helped her and her family a great deal. “Out of respect, I would like to thank people for their support, for the many prayers they said — for their love,” Luisana said. “I would like them to know and tell them that everything reached me and that it helped us a lot to get through this.”

She also explained that her religious faith has been a source of strength for her and, as a result, Noah. “My faith in the fact God had a miracle helped me,” Luisana said. “I became strong so my son would get better. I transmitted that to all my friends and family.”

Although the blonde beauty did have to take a break from filming Those Who Love, Hate to be there for Noah during his treatment in Los Angeles, she said his strength is what allowed her to return to Argentina in March to complete the project. “Seeing Noah grow and being happy gave me the strength to return and finish this film,” she said. And her coworkers apparently couldn’t have been more supportive!

“I’m very proud of the team that accompanied me during this time which were very difficult months for me and my family,” she said. “Everyone accompanied me and not only did they show me they confided in me to work on the film, but they waited for me and put everything on hold. The show of love is incredible and something that I can’t put into words.”

For those who need a refresher, Michael and his wife revealed Noah’s illness in an emotional message on the singer’s Facebook page back in November. “We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the U.S.,” they shared. “We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children.” Noah is big brother to one-year-old Elias.

Noah is big brother to one-year-old Elias.

