Mel B Gets Restraining Order Against Nanny Who Allegedly Got Pregnant By Her Ex

Splash News

Mel B is doubling down on her claims that her former nanny is working with her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte to extort her on April 11. The former Spice Girl filed a restraining order against Lorraine Gilles, and the claims are wild!

Mel B, 41, is not going to let her former nanny torment her any more! On April 11, the singer and TV host filed a restraining order against Lorraine Gilles, who she insists not only slept with her husband Stephen Belafonte, but is also helping to extort her.

TMZ reports that Lorraine was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Mel, and to not harass her any further. Mel also insists that Lorraine has possession of a storage locker that contains personal items like Spice Girls memorabilia and pics of her dead father, as well as the sex tapes her husband made to blackmail Mel. Part of the new order states that Lorraine may not take anything out of this locker.

Mel and her lawyers went to the police department immediately after the courts, and got an officer to help them open it. Unfortunately, it seems that the locker was already empty, and Mel was forced to leave with nothing.

HollywoodLife.com obtained Mel’s original restraining order docs against her estranged husband Stephen on April 4, and they explained why Mel wants to keep Lorraine away from her. Mel alleges that Stephen cheated on her with Lorraine and impregnated her, but paid her to have an abortion. When Mel tried to fire the nanny, her husband freaked out and insisted she re-hire her, calling Lorraine is “ride or die b***h.” Mel wrote that Stephen also forced her to have threesomes and sex on camera, and gave these videos to Lorraine to release if she tried to leave him or fire the nanny. It’s no wonder that Mel would want to keep Lorraine and Stephen away from her and the kids.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the shocking new restraining order Mel filed against Lorraine? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.