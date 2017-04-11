Marshawn Lynch: If You’re Coming Back To The NFL, Play For Oakland & Not The Patriots

Rex/Shutterstock

After literally hanging up his cleats, Marshawn Lynch is reportedly returning to the NFL. After meeting with the Oakland Raiders, there’s talk that Beast Mode’s eyeing a job with the New England Patriots and this is why I think that’s a horrible idea.

When the Oakland Raiders were reportedly interested in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks that would allow Marshawn Lynch to unretire and play for them, it made all the sense in the world. Marshawn joining the Raiders would be a fantastic homecoming for the Oakland native, giving “Beast Mode” a chance to play for his hometown and possibly give his career the ending it deserves.

However, after reportedly with meeting with the Raiders on April 5, Marshawn “privately expressed interest” in taking his services east to Boston, according to The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe (per CBS Boston.) If talks with Raiders break down, Marshawn may try to join the New England Patriots, which is fifty shades of wrong.

Joining New England would, realistically, be the easiest way for Marshawn to get another ring. Tom Brady, 39, could probably throw a touchdown if he had a sack of flour and a half-awake tortoise for wide receivers. After the Patriots’ historic comeback victory in Super Bowl 51, they’re the favorites to win Super Bowl 52 – and the season hasn’t started yet! Put Marshawn alongside offensive threats like Rob Gronkowski, 27, Dion Lewis, 26, Danny Amendola, 31, Julian Edelman, 30, and you might as well book New England’s trip to the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for Super Bowl 52.

Yet, Marshawn coming back to the NFL for the sole purpose of getting another Super Bowl ring doesn’t seem legit. Marshawn, judging by the way he infamously shunned reporters during press events, isn’t thirsty for the spotlight. Beast Mode’s retirement, albeit jarring and mysterious, was so Marshawn that it made sense. Coming back for Super Bowl glory seems so unlike him. But coming back for one good-bye in Oakland seems totally on brand.

After all, the Raiders are saying good-bye to Oakland, ditching the Bay Area for Las Vegas. The last time the Raiders left Oakland, they didn’t return for more than a decade. Marshawn unretiring to play for his home team before they leave for (likely) good is a more emotional story and one that seems more aligned with Marshawn’s persona. Plus, with Derek Carr, 26, healthy, the Raiders could possibly compete for the NFL championship, especially with Marshawn on the roster.

Now, there are some issues with Marshawn’s return. Ignoring the legal loopholes the Patriots and Raiders would have to go through to get him out of his contract with Seattle, Marshawn is about to turn 31. He’s not a young man anymore. His last season in the NFL was full of injuries and a drop off in production, per Fox Sports. Plus, as a running back, he would have to figure out where’d he fit in the Raiders’ pass-heavy offense.

Still, if there is anyone who could make a comeback, it would be the man who got an entire country to call him “Beast Mode.” And if – or when – Marshawn returns to the NFL, he should be wearing a black and silver uniform.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Marshawn should come back? If he does, should he go to Oakland or New England?

