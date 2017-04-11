REX/Shutterstock

Whoa there, Marshawn Lynch! The former Seattle Seahawks running back was feelings a little feisty on April 11, and when a fan approached him for an autograph, he slapped his phone to the ground! Watch the shocking video for yourself, here.

Yikes! Marshawn Lynch, 30, certainly isn’t known as a big teddy bear, but he defended his tough buy reputation on April 11 by throwing a fan’s phone to the ground when he simply requested an autograph from the former Super-Bowl-winning Seattle Seawhawk.

TMZ has the shocking video: Marshawn can be seen walking outside of LAX airport when he lunged toward two 17 and 18-year-old fans. He smacked an iPhone out of one of their hands, sending it crashing down to the concrete sidewalk before walking inside. Ouch.

To add insult to injury, the same fans saw Marshawn coming back outside, and the former running back spat at their feet in a show of disrespect. It’s unclear if the fans did anything off-camera to piss him off, but he definitely wasn’t feeling generous.

It must come as a huge bummer to the fans, who drove to LAX specifically to see Marshawn. TMZ reports that they knew someone on his flight, and when they heard he was heading into Los Angeles, they took the opportunity to meet their idol. Now they aren’t such big fans anymore. One of the boys’ phones was cracked when it hit the ground, and he told TMZ he’s considering filing a police report for the assault.

Marshawn has been making headlines lately for a better reason: he might be heading back to the NFL. First we heard that the Oakland Raiders may try to get him to come out of retirement for one season before they move to as Vegas, and on April 11 we heard that he’s also in talks with the New Engand Patriots. Only time will tell if that actually happens!

