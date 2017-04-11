Kim Kardashian’s ‘Jealous’ Of Kylie Jenner’s Rising Fame — Why She Blames Kris

Kylie Jenner has been blowing up lately, between her best-selling lip kits, her super-popular Instagram, and her upcoming summer spinoff ‘Life of Kylie.’ Unfortunately, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kim Kardashian isn’t a fan of sharing the spotlight.

Kim Kardashian, 36, is used to being the center of attention not just of her family, but of the whole world! But lately she’s been noticing all of the attention her 19-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is getting, and she is NOT pleased with it!

“Kim is really not feeling Kylie and her ability to make money hand over fist and she’s blaming Kris [Jenner]!” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie’s the golden child and Kris is giving her so much attention. It’s annoying Kim and making her jealous. Kim is used to Kris and her sisters sucking up to her and being the center of their world and the press, but that’s been taken over by Kylie!”

All Kim wants is a little bit of recognition for all of her hard work. “Kim feels like she put the family on her back and turned each one of them into a household name and that they should be thanking her daily,” continued the insider. “Instead, she feels like she’s being phased out by Kylie’s fame and her ability to make money so easily and blames Kris for making everything so effortless for Kylie. When Kim was coming up, she had to do everything herself. Kylie will never know the real struggle.”

Honestly, we don’t think Kim needs to worry about Kylie taking her place. There’s plenty of room at the top for both beautiful ladies! We love watching Kim in this new phase of life, being a wife and mother to her two lovely kids. But we also love seeing Kylie having fun with her friends and being young and single! We need you both, so don’t be too jealous Kim!

