Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: She’s Never ‘Been In This Type Of Love’

Tristan Thompson is totally The One for Khloe Kardashian! The ‘Good American’ designer opened up about her relationship in a new interview on April 11, and she shockingly revealed that she’s ‘never been’ in love like this before — including her marriage to Lamar Odom!

Wow, our hearts have officially melted! We could tell something was different about 32-year-old Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with baller Tristan Thompson, 26. The low-key date nights, the family time with her nieces and nephews, the sweet and affectionate Instagrams, this is the real deal! Khloe confirmed how special her new relationship was in an interview with ES Magazine on April 11, and what she had to say was totally heartwarming!

“[I’ve] never been in this type of love,” Khloe gushed. Though she insists there’s no rush to get married, she said “Yes, I would” without missing a beat when asked if she would accept a proposal from Tristan. Aww!

Khloe has always wanted children, and she admits that that hasn’t changed. And now, she’s picturing Tristan in the daddy role with her own babies. “I would love to have a family,’ she confides. “We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

We’re sure it will happen too, because Khloe totally deserves that! She’s proven that she’s one of the most loyal, loving people ever while dealing with her ex Lamar Odom’s overdose and aftermath, and she deserves someone who fully appreciates and reciprocates that kind of devotion.

The full interview appears in this week’s issue of ES Magazine, Wednesday 12th April 2017.

