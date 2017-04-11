Khloe Confesses She’s Talked About Having A Baby With Tristan: ‘It Will Happen’

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson finally taking their relationship to the next level? Khloe’s revealing new interview shares intimate details about how they’re preparing to start a family together!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, is finally making her dreams of having a family come true with Tristan Thompson, 26. In a new interview with ES magazine which hits stands on Wednesday, April 12, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up about how serious their relationship, and how they are already talking about having children together! OMG!

“I would love to have a family,” Khloe gushed to the magazine. “We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom.” Aw!

But, Khloe clarified that there is no rush on her and Tristan pushing out some babies. “I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking’. I feel in my soul it will happen.” We love how open Khloe is about her hopes of having a family, especially with Tristan. If Khloe feels in her soul that she and Tristan will have a baby together, than it must be true!

As for when Khloe and Tristan will tie the knot, she revealed there’s no rush for that, either. While Khloe says, “Yes, I would” to whether or not she would accept a proposal from Tristan, adding that she has “never been in this type of love” before. It sure sounds like Khloe has found her soulmate in Tristan, doesn’t it? She seems so happy and ready to settle down for good!

