Kate Middleton’s High Fashion Makeover: Spent $70K On Clothes So Far In 2017

Kate Middleton went from being the famous frugal Royal Recycler to a designer-loving Duchess! It’s estimated that her wardrobe from 2017 so far, already costs $70K — wow! What do you guys think of her high fashion makeover?

It seems like Kate Middleton, 35, isn’t as frugal as we once thought! While we have praised Kate for being the Royal Recycler for years, it’s estimated that her wardrobe from 2017 so far, already costs a whopping $70K and it just started. We have an exact breakdown of all of her outfits thus far, and how much each piece costs.

Thanks to What Would Kate Do?, a blog dedicated to all things related to the Duchess of Cambridge, we have an exact breakdown of Kate’s gorgeous outfits from January – March 2017. If this is the rate Kate’s moving, then she is definitely going to surpass last year’s grand total of a reported $214,788.19 spent on clothing, according to DailyMail. Ok, so let’s break down all of Kate’s fabulous looks.

While we are always obsessed with Kate’s outfits, especially if they’re recycled, we do have to admit it’s a little refreshing to see her try out something new. She has already rocked a bunch of different looks since 2017 started, but some of our absolute faves, (and most expensive), were:

February 12: BAFTA Awards — Floral off-the-shoulder gown

Bespoke Alexander McQueen (Retail price $7,765)

Alexander McQueen Heart Clasp Clutch (Retail price $2075)

February 27: India Year of Culture reception — Sparkly midi dress

Oscar de la Renta Cabrina Pumps (Retail price $690)

Erdem Rhona Dress (Retail price $1191)

Anita Dongre Pink City Earrings (Retail price $1350)

March 17: Visit to Paris — Bedazzled gown

Jenny Packham Blue Embellished Dress (Retail price $5,170)

March 28: The Portrait Gala 2017 — Jewelry

Kate’s green lace Temperley London gown was not included because she’s worn it before, but her jewelry alone cost more than her dress.

Kiki McDonough Candy Pink Tourmaline and Green Amethyst Drop Earrings ($11,094.74)

Wow, what do you guys think of Kate’s brand new high fashion makeover? Which outfit was your favorite in 2017 so far? VOTE.

