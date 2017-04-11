JoJo Siwa Finally Reveals Whether She’d Ever Return To ‘Dance Moms’

JoJo Siwa is one of Hollywood’s most adorable young stars, and HollywoodLife.com got the chance to talk to the former ‘Dance Moms’ star EXCLUSIVELY about the possibility of returning to the hit series and her exciting Nickelodeon special!

“I mean, if it felt right, because if everyone was coming together for one last time and everyone was good, happy, and having a positive time I might consider it,” JoJo Siwa, 13, told HollywoodLife.com. “But honestly, Dance Moms was the best time of my life, it was so fun, but I have moved on. I did that in the past. And I don’t have a bad thing to say about Dance Moms because it was my start. It was my platform. It was so amazing. Everyone on Dance Moms was so nice — all the friends, all the cast, all the crew. It was the best experience ever!”

JoJo joined the cast of Dance Moms in season 5. Before joining the hit Lifetime reality show, she had appeared in season 2 of Abby Lee Miller’s spinoff series Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition in 2013. She competed against young dancers, including fellow Dance Moms star Kalani Hillker, 16. JoJo left the series after season 6. The fate of the show, currently in its seventh season, is up in the air since Abby, 50, quit the show before the end of season 7.

JoJo truly has moved on from Dance Moms and is ready for the next chapter in her life. She’s got a docu-style special coming up this summer on Nickelodeon, and she was able to spill some scoop about what’s next for her to HollywoodLife.com!

“Right now my life is so amazing!” she continued. “It is the best that it has ever been for me. I just signed an overall talent deal with Nickelodeon which is super exciting. And that means that I have been signed by Nickelodeon for everything! From consumer products to merchandising, live events, social media, programming, and everything you could possibly think of. I will be on School of Rock, which is really exciting, and I am also going to be in a 30-minute docu-style special where it will be a day in the life of me! So it is going to be really fun, and it is going to show kids what a typical day in my life is like. It is going to be great!”

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of JoJo? Do you wish she’d return to Dance Moms? Let us know