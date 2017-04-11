Click to Skip Ad
John Warren Geils Jr. Dies: Fans Mourn J. Geils Band Leader After His Death — See Tweets

John Warren Geils Jr Dead
John Warren Geils Jr. tragically passed away at age 71 on Apr. 11, and while he’s gone, he will not be forgotten. Taking to social media to express their sadness over losing a music icon, the guitarist’s fans paid major tribute to him in the sweetest ways — some even saying that we’ve lost one of the greats.

John Warren Geils Jr., who formed the J. Geils Blues Band, was tragically found dead in his home on Apr. 11 at the age of 71. The guitarist was an iconic musician who found great success in the early 1980s after releasing the best-selling album Freeze Frame. The band is also responsible for the classic hit “Centerfold.” To say John will be missed is an understatement. But don’t take it from us, check out our favorite tweets paying tribute to the legend below:

John, who was born in New York, formed his band with Danny Klein, Magic Dick Salwitz, Stephen Jo Bladd, and Peter Wolf while attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute and studying mechanical engineering. The group was later just comprised of John, Danny, and Magic under the name The J. Geils Band — they signed with Atlantic Records in 1970.

The J. Geils Band broke up back in 1985, but had since gotten back together for several reunion tours and shows — most recently as the opening act for Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band in 2014 and 2015.

John was found dead in his Groton, Massachusetts, home, where he had resided for 35 years. Groton police said officers responded to the musician’s home at around 4 p.m. ET for a well-being check and found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. “A preliminary investigation indicates that Geils died of natural causes,” police said in a statement. Rest in peace, John!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU have a favorite memory of the musician? Please send your condolences to his family below.

