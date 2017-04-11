John Warren Geils Jr. Dies: Fans Mourn J. Geils Band Leader After His Death — See Tweets

AP Images

John Warren Geils Jr. tragically passed away at age 71 on Apr. 11, and while he’s gone, he will not be forgotten. Taking to social media to express their sadness over losing a music icon, the guitarist’s fans paid major tribute to him in the sweetest ways — some even saying that we’ve lost one of the greats.

John Warren Geils Jr., who formed the J. Geils Blues Band, was tragically found dead in his home on Apr. 11 at the age of 71. The guitarist was an iconic musician who found great success in the early 1980s after releasing the best-selling album Freeze Frame. The band is also responsible for the classic hit “Centerfold.” To say John will be missed is an understatement. But don’t take it from us, check out our favorite tweets paying tribute to the legend below:

Frampton, Steve Miller and J Geils, Pontiac Silverdome, June 1977 was a hell of a show. R.I.P., John Warren Geils Jr. — Todd Burrell (@tdburrell) April 12, 2017

John Warren Geils Jr., the founder and lead guitarist for the J. Geils Band has died at the age of 71. Sad day for sure😭 — John Lowery. (@zblcprl) April 12, 2017

Rest in Peace, and let’s all keep on rocking. From the AP Twitter feed: BREAKING: Musician John Warren Geils… https://t.co/vYd939mTpV — Richie Ramos (@richcakebass) April 12, 2017

This year sucks now. RIP John Warren Geils Jr. https://t.co/KdFA2t2cZ6 — Jay Burnell 🎧 (@MyLifeAsJP989) April 12, 2017

Lost another major player in the world of rock and blues…R.I.P. John Warren “J” Geils… https://t.co/uwgYa058fj — Todd Phipps (@ToddTheB3Nut) April 12, 2017

A light has dimmed in music today. John Warren Geils Jr has passed. Thank you sir for making the 80’s for me so liveable. May god keep you — John K Conlin (@JohnKConlin1) April 12, 2017

John Warren Geils, guitarist/founder #JGeils Band, dies at 71. Major tribute on tomorrow’s show, huge part of my youth soundtrack — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) April 12, 2017

Rest In Peace John Warren Geils. Thank you for so many great songs and memories. Best live band of all time #geils — Michael Roberts (@mjroberts83) April 12, 2017

Rockin’ out to Centerfold by The J. Geils Band with my mom in memory of John Warren Geils Jr. #rip #johngeils #thejgeilsband — Stephanie (@stephhaaniie) April 12, 2017

One of the best shows I’ve seen was J Geils!

RIP … John Warren Geils — Andromeda (@Celtic_Nordiac) April 12, 2017

John, who was born in New York, formed his band with Danny Klein, Magic Dick Salwitz, Stephen Jo Bladd, and Peter Wolf while attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute and studying mechanical engineering. The group was later just comprised of John, Danny, and Magic under the name The J. Geils Band — they signed with Atlantic Records in 1970.

The J. Geils Band broke up back in 1985, but had since gotten back together for several reunion tours and shows — most recently as the opening act for Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band in 2014 and 2015.

John was found dead in his Groton, Massachusetts, home, where he had resided for 35 years. Groton police said officers responded to the musician’s home at around 4 p.m. ET for a well-being check and found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. “A preliminary investigation indicates that Geils died of natural causes,” police said in a statement. Rest in peace, John!

