Courtesy of YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t waste any time ripping on United Airlines for violently removing a passenger from a flight on April 9, eviscerating the company with a mock commercial in his monologue the next night. Watch the new and improved United promo here.

Jimmy Kimmel dedicated the entire monologue of his April 10 show to discussing the horrifying incident in which Dr. David Dao, 69, was dragged semi-consciously from an United Airlines flight at Chicago O’Hare for not voluntarily giving up his seat. Jimmy was outraged by the incident, and being a comedian, tried his best to find a little humor in the situation.

While straight out joking about United mistreating Dr. Dao during the monologue fell a little flat, Jmmy’s United Airlines parody video was pretty great. Rather than try to pretend your experience flying somewhere is going to be pleasant, why doesn’t United just cut to the chase and tell passengers how it’s really going to be?

“United didn’t even admit that they did anything wrong. In fact, it seems like they’re doubling down” Jimmy said before presenting the airline’s new and improved commercial, which pulled double duty as an alarming safety video. The parody features a pretty “flight attendant” telling passengers everything expected of them when they’re flying with United. It’s actually full of vague threats more than anything else.

“We’re United Airlines You do what we say when we say, and there won’t be a problem. Capiche? If we say you fly, you fly. If not, tough sh*t,” the flight attendant says in the video inter spliced with footage of Dr. Dao in Chicago. “Give us a problem, and we’ll drag your ass off the plane. And if you do this, we’ll beat you so badly you’ll be using your own face as a flotation device. United Airlines: f**k you.”

