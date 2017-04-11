Jen Aniston, Miranda Kerr & More Celebrate Louis Vuitton & Jeff Koons Collab

REX/Shutterstock

Très chic in Paris! Louis Vuitton celebrated their new collection, created with artist Jeff Koons, with a seriously stylish, (and star-studded!), event at the Louvre — see who skipped across the pond for the collection launch and VOTE for who you think rocked the best get-up.

The celeb set brought out their best looks to celebrate the launch of the Louis Vuitton collection in collaboration with artist Jeff Koons as they arrived at the Louvre in Paris for the chic dinner on April 11, clad in a slew of high-fashion outfits. From Jennifer Aniston to Michelle Williams, see who stepped out and let us know which look you really loved.

Jen looked amazing, proving that a great pair of trousers can be just as chic as a cocktail dress as she stepped out at the event, pairing her pants with a leather bustier which added an edgy vibe to her look. It’s no secret that Jen gravitates towards LBDs, so it comes as no surprise to see her sport the shade from head-to-toe, and we love the way she switched up her style in sleek separates. It was a new look for the star while still staying true to her signature style — and this actually wasn’t the first time she turned heads in leather! The last time she rocked the red carpet was at The Leftovers premiere in LA, where she supported her hubby, Justin Theroux, and stole the spotlight in an asymmetrical leather Brandon Maxwell mini.

Miranda Kerr turned heads in her statement outfit as she rocked a belted leather jacket, which she wore over a dress — her outfit totally popped, and it was such a different look than we’re used to seeing on the model.

Also in attendance was Michelle Williams, who looked amazing in a printed slip dress that featured black lace trim, which worked so well with her black accessories — it was feminine yet had an edgy twist, and we would expect nothing less from the star.

See all of the amazing looks at the Louis Vuitton launch and vote for which get-up you liked best.

