Jaden Smith Loses His Dreads & Chops Off His Locks — See His Hot New Makeover

Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! It seems like every other celebrity is chopping off their hair these days and now Jaden Smith is the latest member of the short hair, don’t care club. You’ve got to see the new pic where he’s ditched his famous dreads.

Whoa there! Jaden Smith has had dreadlocks for as long as he’s been in the spotlight, so it was a HUGE step for him to chop off his signature look Apr. 11. The cut came courtesy of his superstar dad Will Smith, 48, and now they both have similar styles. “Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear…maybe I should’ve used scissors?!” Will shared on Facebook, including before and after pics of the big cut. He looked overjoyed to be playing barber, flashing a huge smile while the 18-year-old looked pretty sad about his lost locks.

The Get Down star is in Toronto to film his new movie Life In A Year. He plays a high school senior who finds out that his girlfriend is dying from cancer so he decides to live out the way their entire life would have been together in the one year she has left to live. The short hair is for his role in the film, which sounds like we’re going to need a box of tissues to get through.

Jaden has always been quite a fashion icon when it comes to his hair, as he rocked cornrow braids and twists when he was just a kid to growing out dreadlocks as he got older. He even used $5,000 Cartier rings to accessorize his locks back in 2016, always having fun with his looks. Now he’s going with such a clean-cut look and boy it is a huge change. He looks SO much like his famous dad now. Hopefully it’s a hit with possible new lady Odessa Adlon, as he was spotted putting on a PDA filled show on the beach in Miami with the Nashville actress on Apr. 8.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jaden’s new haircut? Do you like it short or were the dreads a better look? Take our poll and VOTE!

