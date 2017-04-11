Ivanka Trump Influenced Dad Donald To Launch Syria Strikes, Says Bro Eric

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Syria on April 6 was influenced by his daughter, Ivanka, according to her brother, Eric. She was ‘heartbroken and outraged’ when she saw the photos of children killed by poisonous gas, he said in a new interview. Is it right that Ivanka can influence her father’s decision to start a bomb attack?

When Donald Trump ordered a surprise missile strike on a Syrian airport that stored chemical weapons, the world was mystified at his 360 change in policy. Until the bombing on April 6, he said he was against getting involved in the conflict with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, however, Eric Trump just shed light on his shocking turnabout, as he credited his sister, Ivanka, with changing his father’s mind.

“Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence,” Eric told The Daily Telegraph on April 10, while speaking with the newspaper at Trump Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire, Scotland. “I’m sure she said, ‘Listen, this is horrible stuff.’ My father will act in times like that.”

So it sounds like when Ivanka says, ‘Jump,’ Donald asks, ‘How high?’

Trump on Syria attacks: "Vital national security interest of the US to deter & prevent the use of chemical weapons" https://t.co/l9V79j9Wwo pic.twitter.com/M8fHO1wSII — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 7, 2017

As previously reported, Donald launched 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian government air base on April 6 after planes took off from there and used chemical weapons to kill dozens of civilians, including many children.

Aside from Ivanka’s influence on Donald’s decision to strike Syria, Eric pointed out that his father, the President, was also “deeply affected” by the pictures of dying babies in their grieving father’s arms being “sprayed down by hoses to keep their skin from burning. It was horrible. These guys are savages and I’m glad he responded the way he responded.” (See Trump’s own reaction to the attacks in the video above.)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also confirmed Ivanka had influence on her father, during the daily press briefing on April 6, saying, “There’s no question Ivanka and others weighed in to him” after seeing the horrific pictures.

Eric concluded his interview by defending his father, saying he’s “a great thinker, practical not impulsive,” and explained, “I’m proud he took that action, and believe me he thinks things through.” So he may take advice from his daughter, but he’s not impulsive.

