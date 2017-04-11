‘Imposters’: The Cast Reveals What To Expect In Season 1’s Finale — No One Is Safe

Courtesy of Bravo!

‘Imposters’ fans, you’re in for a treat! Bravo’s hit show comes to an end on April 11 and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke with some of the cast — aka, Maddie’s ex spouses! The trio revealed that we can expect allies to turn on one other and ‘venomous’ secrets, twists and turns!

After a mind blowing season full of witty cons, double identities and crazy secrets, Bravo’s Imposters is about to perform its final scandalous act! It’s down to the wire with the most epic face off — the FBI Vs. the Bumblers! The show’s season finale is set to air tonight on Bravo at 10 PM ET, and we’re in for some “nasty stuff,” between Patrick [Stephen Bishop] and Maddie [Inbar Levi]!

“They have a really double-edged dialogue,” Rob Heaps [Ezra] told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, when we spoke with him, Parker Young [Richard] and Marianne Redon [Jules]. “It’s really venomous stuff that I loved watching,” he added! Check out the latest trailer for tonight’s finale, below!

While the season showed us the back stories of most of the characters, we haven’t gotten that much scoop on Maddie. The Bumblers dug into her past when they visited her childhood home in Pottsville, PA, but that’s it. However, tonight’s finale will break that trend. “We get to see a little bit into Maddie’s past, which is exciting,” Parker said. “We’re going to get to see what’s motivated her to become who she is.” Oh snap!

Basically, there’s no rules at this point in the con game. When we asked, “Is it safe to say that no one is safe?”, the cast collectively answered, “Yes!” The stakes are getting really high,” Rob said. “In the last half of the season, we really realized that we were in over our heads, and that it was a murky world.”

So, as for tonight goes? — “The thing about the finale is that everybody’s got their own plan, and everyone knows what they want out of it,” Rob revealed. And, this is where we officially lost it: “There’s people that are actually planning to double-cross other people in their alliances,” he admitted. “There’s no way that everyone’s going to get what they want.” OMG!

Parker also gushed that Lenny Cohen’s [Uma Thurman] back tonight, which all three of the cast members said they were excited about. “It was complimentary, working with Uma Thurman,” Rob said. “She [originally] saw the pilot and went crazy. She was like, ‘I need to be in this show.'”

And, who could forget about Jules’ relationship with Patrick’s sister, Gina [Chastity Dotson]? She and Jules had an unexpected hookup, which really threw us for a loop since they’re both on opposite teams in the con. “We will definitely see more of Jules and Gina and how they handle the huge fit of passion that they have,” Marianne revealed. “There’s a lot to work out with that.” She even admitted that we will finally get to “learn a little bit about Jules’ secrets.” FINALLY! Jules has been the only spouse that managed to conceal her true identity throughout the entire season!

In the end, “I don’t trust anyone anymore ,” Rob said, to which Marianne replied, “No one can.” While we may not know what tonight holds, that is definitely true!

Imposters has yet to be renewed for a second season, but HollywoodLife.com‘s hopes are very high! So, we had to ask the cast where they’d want to see their characters go if the show got renewed. And, Parker had an interesting suggestion. When all three cast members agreed that Lenny should make a return, Parker said, “I think it would be great if Lenny catches us and she says, ‘Look you guys screwed up and you need to work for the doctor.” Then, “We become the group that has to find and infiltrate a mark and get them to fall in love with one of us. That would be fun to watch.” We’d love that!

“Ezra is definitely getting a bit of a darker edge and I’ve love to see that go as far as it can,” Rob even added. Um, do we smell a season two plot? Fingers crossed!

The season 1 finale of Bravo’s Imposters airs TONIGHT, April 11 at 10 PM ET!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will come out on top in the show’s finale? — The FBI or the Bumblers?

