Hillary Clinton Models Shoe Katy Perry Named After Her: Where To Get It For $139

Who better to show off Katy Perry’s Hillary shoe than Hillary Clinton herself? The politician posed in the pretty pink pumps, complete with a trendy, lucite heel — and we know where you can get your very own pair of Hillary shoes.

Move over, Tyler Clinton! It looks like your aunt, Hillary Clinton, also knows a thing or two about modeling — just take a look at Katy Perry‘s Instagram! Hills can be seen sporting her signature trousers with a chic coat, posing to show off her pretty pink pumps — and they aren’t just any ordinary pair of heels. The Hillary shoe, from Katy Perry’s footwear collection, was designed with the politician in mind, which is why Katy named the shoe after her — and who better to show it off?

Katy took to Instagram to share the picture of the politician in the pumps with the caption: “⚡️POWER PUMP⚡️your way over to katyperrycollections.com for the last few hours of the spring 25% sale❗@HillaryClinton is wearing #TheHillary (OMG I LOVE HER SO MUCH).”

The Hillary shoe comes in two pretty pastel shades: a soft pink and a seafoam green hue. The shoes are made of suede and features a thick, 3.5-inch lucite heel filled with gold moons and stars, and you can get your very own pair from the Katy Perry Collections website, which offers free two-day shipping on orders over $100. The statement shoes are all designed by Katy and are inspired by the stylish star’s “whimsical approach on life.”

Considering Katy often stepped out on the campaign trail in support of Hillary, it comes as no surprise to see the songstress name a shoe after the politician — and we’re loving the lucite heel of the shoe!

What do you think of the pretty pumps? Do you love Katy’s Hillary shoe?

