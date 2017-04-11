‘Gilmore Girls’: Alexis Bledel Was Just As Disappointed By How Rory Ended Up As You Were

Alexis Bledel didn’t have the easiest time coming to terms with Rory’s storyline in the ‘Gilmore Girls’ revival. She had hoped Rory would end on a ‘high note’ and not just pregnant and practically jobless.

“It certainly wasn’t the ending I expected,” Alexis Bledel, 35, said at our sister site Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event. “I had told Amy [Sherman-Palladino] that I hoped Rory would end on a high note after all of her hard work. I wanted to see her succeed and be thriving. So it was a hard thing for me to digest.”

Alexis definitely didn’t see the pregnant twist coming, but she trusted what creator Amy Sherman-Palladino had planned for her character. “She knew what reaction she was going to get out of the audience,” Alexis continued. “She’s delighted by throwing everyone a curveball. I knew that’s what she wanted and [so] I just trusted her.”

Throughout much of the 4-part series, Rory couldn’t find her footing with her career. After working on President Obama’s campaign, she became a freelancer and struggled to find a full-time job. After a job at Conde Nast fell through, Rory took a job at the Stars Hollow Gazette. It wasn’t exactly what the Yale grad had in mind. She eventually decided to write a book about her life with Lorelai, titled Gilmore Girls.

Rory clearly hasn’t matured as much as we (and Alexis) would have wanted. She continued a relationship with Logan, even though he was engaged to another woman. Seriously, Rory, did you learn nothing from your affair with Dean?

Lauren Graham, 50, thought Rory’s big reveal at the end was “perfect, in terms of bringing the characters full circle.” She did note that the twist wasn’t an ending but a “cliffhanger.” Yeah, we know, Lauren. Now give us a season 2!

