‘DWTS’: Watch Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater’s Inspiring Dance — Best Of Season

Tue, April 11, 2017 10:22am EDT by Dory Larrabee Add first Comment
I’ve been waiting for a performance to blow me away on ‘DWTS’ and Emma & Rashad’s Contemporary dance on April 10 did that and more — it was the best of the season, and the most inspiring by far.

Of course, Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater‘s breakthrough dance came during Most Memorable Year night, which is always the most intense and emotional night of the season.

In the package, Rashad said his dad was closed off when he was growing up. He provided financially but not emotionally. He did get love from his mother and two brothers. When he was about to go to college, he got a full scholarship from a Divison 1 school for football, but then got a call that his father had a stroke. Because of diabetes, his father had to get his leg amputated.

Rashad temporarily gave up his dream of football to move closer to home. “The media thought I was crazy but it was bigger than football,” Rashad said about being with family.

2006 was his most memorable year because he realized what “unconditional love” meant. Dancing to Katy Perry’s song “Unconditionally,” the two did a gorgeous contemporary routine. It was full of power, and lifts, but also so much emotion.

For a football player, it was so refreshing to see Rashad really FEEL it. He’s been good all season, but on April 10, he was GREAT. He got a near perfect score — 39 out of 40 — and it was so well deserved.

I seriously think Rashad could go all the way. After that tear-jerker of a dance, he must have so much confidence on the dance floor.

Emma is an amazing partner, support system, and choreographer. They are truly a magical team and I can’t wait to see them, hopefully, in the finals!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Emma Slater and Rashad Jennings’ dance on Most Memorable Year night?

