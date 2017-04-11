Easter brunch doesn’t have to be boring! Even Grandma will love these amazing festive cocktails, and of course you’ll need a drink after dealing with a group of screaming toddlers at an egg hunt. Here are the best drink ideas, along with pics of each recipe!

Easter Sunday falls on April 16 this year. Click through the attached gallery to see photos of each cocktail!

Spring Negroni, available at Bathtub Gin, NYC

Ingredients:

1.5 oz NOLET’S Silver Dry Gin

.75 oz Campari

.5 oz Punt E Mes

.25 oz Dolin Dry Vermouth

.25 oz St. Germain

1 dash Cardamom Bitters

1 dash Regan’s Orange Bitters

Stir over ice and strain, finish with a grapefruit twist.

Fragolita, by Mamo

Ingredients:

2 oz alacran tequila

3/4 oz lime juice

1/4 oz agave syrup

1/4 oz royal combier

1/4 oz strawberry purée

Glassware: rock

Garnish: frozen strawberry in 2 inch ice cube

Add all ingredients into mixing glass, shake well and pour out into rock glass with 2 inch ice cube.

Clicquot Rich Rosé + Lime and Edible Rose Petals

Ingredients:

5-6 large ice cubes

2-3 zests of lime

4-5 edible rose petals

Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé Champagne

Place 5 ice cubes in a large wine glass, add lime zests, sprinkle with edible rose petals, and finish with Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé.

Spring Time Lemonade Created by Mixologist Jane Danger

Ingredients:

3 oz Almande

1 1/2 oz Fresh Green Apple Juice

1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 1/4 oz Lemongrass Syrup

Apple Slice for Garnish

Combine Baileys Almande, green apple juice, lemon juice and lemongrass syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Pour contents into glass. Garnish with apple slices.

Garden Party Created by Erin Ashford

Ingredients:

1 1/4 oz Tequila Don Julio Reposado

1/2 oz Orange Liqueur

1/4 oz Honey Syrup

1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Lime Wheel for Garnish

Combine Tequila Don Julio Reposado, orange liqueur, honey syrup, fresh lemon juice and Angostura bitters into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a double old fashioned glass with fresh ice. Garnish with lime wheel. Serve in a Double Old Fashioned Glass.

Chopin Cosmo w/Cranberry Brittle, by TBar

Ingredients:

2oz.Chopin Vodka

3/4oz. Triple Sec

1/2oz Blood Orange

1/2oz. Lime juice

Serve on the rocks — garnish Cranberry Brittle

Preparation for Cranberry Brittle:

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup chopped dry cranberry

Cook the sugar and water until it becomes light caramel. Remove from the heat and stir in the cranberries. Spread the mixture on a flat pan in a thin layer. Let cool and break into small chunks.

NEO Fresco

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts FACUNDO NEO Rum

½ part Chareau Aloe liqueur

¼ part St George Raspberry liqueur

¼ part simple syrup

½ part lime juice

Makrut Lime Leaf for garnish

Shake all ingredients and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a makrut lime leaf.

The Clase Azul Plata Bunny Hop

Ingredients:

3 oz. Clase Azul Plata tequila

1 oz. Fresh squeezed pink grapefruit

.5 oz fresh squeezed lime

Splash of agave nectar

Fill glass with slices of grapefruit and lime, add ice and pour in shaken ingredients.

Casino Royale

Ingredients:

1.5 oz elit Vodka

1.0 oz Aperol

0.5 oz St. Germain

2.0 oz fresh Ruby Red Grapefruit juice

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a double rocks glass. Garnish with an orange slice or serve in a punch bowl with edible flowers and orange slices.

Classic Peach Bellini

Ingredients:

3 oz. Prosecco DOC

2 oz. fresh peach puree

Serve in a flute.

Summer Water Sangria

Ingredients:

1 bottle of Summer Water Rosé

1 orange sliced

1/2 grapefruit, sliced

1/2 cup strawberries, sliced

1/2 cup raspberries

1 lime, sliced

A handful of mint leaves

Pour bottle of rosé into a pitcher or punch bowl. Add fruit and mint leaves. Stir and let sit for 1 hour (or up to overnight) before serving. Tip: pour into sealable mason jars for a cute Easter display!

Strawberry Moscow Mule Float, Courtesy of Megan Marlowe from Strawberry Blondie Kitchen

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Smirnoff No. 21 vodka

Juice from 1 lime

4 ounces ginger beer

Scoop of strawberry sorbet

In the bottom of a copper mug, add vodka, lime juice and ice. Top with ginger beer and a scoop of sorbet.

The Fresh Perspective by Mattias Horseman, Hendrick’s Gin Ambassador

Ingredients:

2 parts Hendrick’s Gin

1 ½ parts Cucumber, Kale, Mint & Apple Juice

¾ parts Lemon Juice

1 part Aloe Juice

Rinse of Malic Acid

Method: Shake & Double Strain

Glass: Hurricane

Garnish: Fresh mini veggies & bay leaf hydrosol

