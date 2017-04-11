Simone Biles Cries On ‘DWTS’: Recalls Being ‘Hungry & Afraid’ At 3, With Drug-Addicted Mom

Simone Biles had a heartbreaking, yet beautiful night on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ when she revealed that the year 2000 was her Most Memorable Year — it was when she was adopted by her grandparents. She actually broke down in tears during the show remembering her scarring childhood. Watch here!

“My parents saved me. They’ve set huge examples of how to treat other people and they’ve been there to support me since day one,” Simone Biles, 20, said during Dancing with the Stars about her grandparents-turned-parents who were actually in the audience during her dance with Sasha Farber. “There’s nothing I could say to them to thank them enough. Even though there’s no right words maybe dance will say it for me.”

“My biological mom was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and she was in and out of jail. I never had mom to run to,” Simone said. “I do remember always being hungry and afraid.” She was put into foster care at three, and adopted three years later. “Whenever we had visits with my grandpa I was so excited,” she remembered. “That was the person I always wanted to see walk in.”

Her grandfather, Ron and his wife, Nellie Cayetano Biles then took in Simone and her sister Adria, and brought them to their home in Texas. Following the dance, her parents were both crying, as was Simone. She absolutely killed the Viennese Waltz to “Good Good Father,” and earned the score of a 36 out of 40!

“It means the world to me that I’m getting the chance to honor [my grandparents] with this dance,” she told PEOPLE before taking the floor. “I can’t say thank you enough to them, so hopefully this dance starts it off well. I think it will be a little bit sad but also exciting and I hope it inspires people.”

