What To Eat & Drink On Vacation Without Gaining Weight

Vacations are all about indulging and letting loose, but if you don’t pay attention just a little bit, you may return home with a few unwanted pounds! Read a nutritionist’s tips on staying healthy while enjoying your vacation below!

Anna Baker, founder of Nutrition Journey, gave some top tips to HollywoodLife.com readers:

DON’T STRESS ABOUT CALORIES

“The reason you are on a vacation is to take a break and not stress! Counting calories or being overly concerned is not going to help. Believe it or not, relaxation is just as important as what you put in your body to ensure everything is working properly. So remember relaxation and being stress-free is your top priority, alongside the vegetables you should be ingesting!”

PLAN YOUR SNACKS AHEAD

“Whenever possible plan to take healthy snacks with you. Examples of healthy snacks include low sugar protein bars, low sodium rice crackers, and raw nuts and fruit. It will take the challenge out of finding healthy foods and stop you from going for the ever-tempting chips and/or soda.”

SHARE, EAT SLOW, & SAVOR

“Eat slowly and always be conscious of portion size. This goes hand in hand with eating every three hours. Why not share your favorite meal with a friend? If you do both, you will easily reduce your caloric intake.”

CHOOSE ALCOHOL WISELY

“A problematic vacation and holiday error is not the all-inclusive buffet — it’s the alcohol you’re choosing. Listen, I am by NO means suggesting you cut the alcohol altogether, but be conscious and find a healthy balance. Why waste 245 calories per Pina Colada when there are much better options? Lower calorie drinks such as a Mimosa or light Cosmo (vodka, soda water, lime juice & a splash of cranberry juice ) only total 75 calories per drink.”

SET LIMITS

“You are on vacation so you should enjoy! This being said — try to limit the treats to one a day. If you are going to have that delicious ice cream, try to not also indulge in a cheeseburger that same day. Basically, by limiting yourself to picking one high-calorie food item a day, you are still getting to enjoy, but you are being mindful. If you are more mindful about your eating, it will make you much more conscious about your choices.”

Then you can really enjoy and savor what you want! I also think that a dip in the ocean or pool equals a couple more treats so try to squeeze in a fun beach workout with a friend!

HollywoodLifers, do you worry about what to eat on vacation so you don’t gain weight?