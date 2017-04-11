Canadian Rapper Gets Knocked To The Ground In Crazy Deer Attack — Hilarious Video

OMG! A surveillance camera caught footage of a Canadian man being completely run over by a deer gone rogue. This video is HILARIOUS!

Cary McCook, 25, had the worst April Fools Day ever. As he was getting out of a car outside of his hotel, a deer came running out of nowhere and slammed right into him — knocking him straight to the ground. The story sounds totally unbelievable, but fortunately for both Cary and us a nearby security camera caught the entire thing on video. Phew!

As you can see in the video, Cary has a split second warning when he turns and sees the deer headed straight for him. Not only does the deer hit Cary straight on, but it drags him a few feet before he finally hits the ground. The deer ran off after that, but the damage to Cary’s ego was already done. Dude, you just got run over by a deer!

Thankfully, Cary was just fine after the deer-cident. The video keeps rolling, and you can see the Canadian rapper get up and walk back to the pickup truck that he just got out of. However, since the deer attack happened on April 1 — aka April Fools Day — even his own mother didn’t believe him. “The first thing I did was call my mom,” he told Abby News. “I was like mom, I got hit by a deer in front of my hotel room and then she kind of laughed and said ‘I’ve heard better than that.'”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about this wild video of Cary being attacked by a deer? Comment below, let us know!