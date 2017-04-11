Coachella Makeup — Kylie Jenner Reveals Exact Breakdown Of Her Look Last Year

Courtesy of Snapchat

Need makeup inspo for Coachella? Kylie Jenner is breaking down her exact peachy look that she wore in 2016 — get the details below!

Kylie Jenner looked peachy keen at Coachella back in 2016. Now, she’s revealing the breakdown of the makeup look so you copy it for this year’s festival!

She wrote on her app and website: “I still think about this glam my makeup artist Hrush Achemyan did last festival season for the Paper mag party. It’s one of my all-time faves — and so is that peach wig, lol. Learn how to re-create the look using the same products!”

“To make your brows appear fuller, fill them in with either a pencil or pomade, like Anastasia Beverly Hills Dip Brow. For this glam, Hrush used it in Soft Brown applied with an angled brush.

After you fill in your brows, clean up the lines with NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer (I use the shade Custard).

Before you start your eye makeup, apply a primer, like Benefit Stay Don’t Stray, across the lid and up to your brow bone. This will help keep the shadow from creasing and make it last longer!”

“When we did this look last April, Hrush used Anastasia Modern Renaissance eyeshadow palette. But now that my Kyshadows are available, you can use my Burgundy Palette. First, sweep Naked from the base of the upper lash line up to the brow bone.

Next, apply Almond (also from my Burgundy Palette) on your eyelid, bringing it out to a wing at the outer corner and blending.

When it comes to foundation, I’m a big fan of Make Up For Ever. Hrush applied their Ultra HD Invisible Cover Stick all over my face and patted it in with a damp Beauty Blender.

To set the face, apply a translucent powder (we used Laura Mercier) over the foundation with the same Beauty Blender.

Hrush used Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic in Love Glow, but now that I have my own blushes, I recommend Barely Legal. Sweep the color along the apples of your cheeks!

For the finishing touch, it’s all about the Candy K Lip Kit! First, enhance your lip line with the pencil and then fill in with the liquid lipstick.”

HollywoodLifers, will you try to copy this Coachella makeup worn by Kylie Jenner?

