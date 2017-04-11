Clay Adler: MTV Star’s Death Is ‘Sad & Baffling’ To Those Who Knew Him

Image Courtesy of MTV

Such a loss. MTV star Clay Adler has shockingly committed suicide and those close to him are baffled as to why he would take his own life. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how there were no outward warning signs that led up to the tragedy.

So sad! MTV star Clay Adler seemed to have it all, so it’s such a mystery why he would take his own life at just 27-years-old. “Clay was a really great guy and did a lot of work modeling where other people on set were often jealous of him cause he was so good looking. But everyone liked him cause he was such a sweetheart,” a friend tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“His loss is sad and baffling to those who knew him cause had everything going for him. There was never any sign of depression or anything like that when you spent time with Clay. He never acted weird or strange on or off the set. It’s all so very odd, he was a good kid, not a jerk at all, very humble. His loss is a tragedy,” our insider adds.

Clay went on a shooting trip in the California desert with a group of friends on Mar. 25 when he shockingly turned his gun to his head and shot himself, law enforcement sources told TMZ. He was rushed to a local hospital, but died the following day. The green-eyed hunk rose to fame when he appeared on two seasons of MTV’s Newport Harbor, starting in 2007. He also starred in the TV movie The Fish Tank and the TV pilot Make It or Break It, both in 2009. He became a good friend of Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, 26, when they were young and just getting their starts in Hollywood, even attending the Movieguide Awards together in 2007.

HollywoodLifers, share your condolences about Clay’s passing in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.