This is too sad. MTV reality star Clay Adler has allegedly died from a self-inflicted shooting, according to a new report. The ‘Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County Star’ was just 27 years old when he passed away on March 26.

UPDATE: MTV has issued a statement regarding Clay’s tragic death: “We are saddened by the news of Clay Adler’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

Clay Adler, 27, allegedly committed suicide after shooting himself in the head during a trip with friends in the California desert. Clay and his friends reportedly went shooting together on March 25, and the former MTV reality star suddenly turned the gun on himself, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ. Clay died in the hospital from the gunshot wound on March 26.

Clay, who was one of the stars of MTV’s reality show Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County, an actor, and a friend of Jennifer Lawrence, reportedly struggled with mental illness, according to TMZ. There were reportedly no drugs or alcohol in his system when the shooting occurred. Friends and family honored Clay with a paddle out in Newport Beach on April 8.

The MTV star appeared on two seasons of Newport Harbor, starting in 2007. He also starred in the TV movie The Fish Tank and the TV pilot Make It or Break It, both in 2009. He became a friend of Jennifer when they were starting out in Hollywood, and they attended the Movieguide Awards together in 2007.

This story is still developing. We will keep you updated as more information is provided.

