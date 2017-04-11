Which Hollywood Cutie Is Right For You? — Drake, Justin Bieber & 4 More Eligible Bachelors

It feels like all of the hot guys in Hollywood are taken these days! George Clooney is married, Liam Hemsworth is shacked up with Miley Cyrus, and Bradey Cooper just had his first child. Luckily, there are still some bachelors, and you can find the one for you right here!

Despite the fact that the hottest bachelors in Hollywood could easily get any girl they want, these 6 hunks have been unlucky in love. Drake, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Cameron Dallas, Chris Evans, and John Mayer are still on the market, and you can find out which one’s the best for you by taking our fun quiz above!

Drake has had many gorgeous girlfriends in the last year, from Rihanna to Jennifer Lopez to Serena Williams. Unfortunately, it never seems to work out for him, but the girls tend to find The One as soon as they split. JLo seems happier than ever with A-Rod, and Serena is newly engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Bummer for Drake!

Harry has been connected to tons of gorgeous Hollywood women like Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and Taylor Swift. And yet, he still seems to be perpetually single, never getting too close to anyone.

Chris certainly seems like the settling-down type. The poor guy just got out of a year-long relationship with Jenny Slate, but we could see him moving on to someone else pretty quickly. He is more mature after all!

Oh, Justin. He’s been linked to about a million models but he’s only had one great love, and that’s Selena Gomez. We think it’s about time for him to settle down with someone new, and really open his heart to love again. Could YOU be the one? Take our quiz and find out!

HollywoodLifers, what were your results? Let us know!