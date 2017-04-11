Casey Anthony: Juror Admits Why She Was Acquitted Of Murdering Daughter Caylee

AP Images

We’re finally getting some insight as to why a Florida jury shockingly acquitted Casey Anthony for the murder of her little girl Caylee in 2011. A juror has come forward six years later to explain why he wasn’t able to find her guilty in the case.

It was the verdict that shocked and sickened America in 2011, when 12 Florida jurors found Casey Anthony, now 31, not guilty for the murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee. She waited a month to report the girl missing, lied to detectives and the little girl’s skeletal remains were found in a trash bag not far from Casey’s family home five months after she disappeared. Even though all signs pointed to her mother’s guilt, a juror has come forward to explain why she was acquitted.

It the Apr. 11 episode of the Investigation Discovery docuseries Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, alternate juror Russ Huekler explained his view of the case which synched up with the other jury members. “I’m not saying that Casey was innocent. The prosecution just didn’t prove their case. They couldn’t say how she died. They couldn’t connect Casey to the murder. It was all circumstantial evidence, the whole case.”

This is the first time a panel member has gone on camera to discuss the case, as once their names were made public after the controversial verdict, many went into hiding. Russ revealed that he received an avalanche of death threats after Casey walked away a free woman. “The most discouraging thing was the death threats,” Russ told the show. “I probably got a thousand emails telling me that I didn’t deserve to breathe. How could I be so stupid, how could I be so wrong? Shame on me.”

Six years later Casey is still unrepentant about her daughter’s murder and proved she really has zero conscience when she spoke out for the first time to the Associated Press on Mar. 7. “I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened,” she revealed. “I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.” Ugh! What a vile human being.

