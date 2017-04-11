Camilla Luddington Gives Birth: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Welcomes 1st Child — A Girl

Courtesy of Instagram

Welcome to parenthood, Camilla Luddington! The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star has officially welcomed her 1st child — a baby girl — into the world, and we could not be more thrilled for the actress & her boyfriend Matthew Alan. We just know Camilla is going to make a fantastic mom. Get all the precious details about her little one’s birth here!

Camilla Luddington, 33, has officially given birth! The Grey’s Anatomy actress welcomed a precious baby girl, announcing the news via Instagram on Apr. 11, and we can only imagine how excited she and her boyfriend Matthew Alan must be about becoming first-time parents. After all, Camilla has wanted to be a “cool mom” for quite some time now!

“We have a new great love in our lives… our sweet baby girl…Hayden 💘💘💘💘💘🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉,” Camilla captioned an adorable black-and-white video of her with Matthew and baby Hayden. SO cute! Talk about an exciting time!

Camilla announced she was expecting back in October in the CUTEST way! Sharing a photo of herself with a pumpkin in front of her stomach on Instagram, the star gushed about how excited she was to finally have a child. “I am SO excited to FINALLY share with you all news that ive managed to keep secret for what seems like forever now… I am pregnant!!!!!!” Camilla began. She added that she and Matthew were “beyond happy,” and revealed she’d be sharing her pregnancy journey with fans via social media!

The star lived up to her promise too as she frequently posted pics of her and her baby bump in various locations — a few award shows were even thrown in there! Our favorite maternity look of Camilla’s was when she strutted her stuff on the 2017 People’s Choice Awards red carpet wearing a sexy black dress with mesh cutouts. The beauty sure knew how to rock a baby bump! Congrats again to Camilla and Matthew!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Camilla to be a first-time mom? Send your congratulations to the happy couple below!

