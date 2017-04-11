Whoa! Caitlyn Jenner is allegedly claiming in her upcoming memoir that Robert Kardashian confessed to her in the 1990s that he knew O.J. Simpson was guilty, according to a bombshell April 11 report. Here’s what we know.

Secrets of her life, indeed! Caitlyn Jenner, 67, allegedly says in her book, which is due April 25, that Robert Kardashian Sr. believed all along that O.J. Simpson, 69, murdered his estranged wife Nicole Brown Simpson, as Radar Online reports. The late lawyer shared the info with Caitlyn (then Bruce Jenner) during a car ride in the late 1990s, according to an excerpt obtained by the site. So what exactly did Robert reveal to Cait?

“I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial,” Caitlyn reportedly claims Robert told her of his best friend and client, who was eventually found guilty of manslaughter. “The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty,” she allegedly continues.

Oh, but there’s more. Caitlyn reportedly says that she knew the former athlete way before the murder and trial…and they were not exactly friends. “He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them,” Caitlyn apparently writes in The Secrets of My Life. “I believe he got away with two savage murders,” she also allegedly admits.

Finally, Caitlyn alleges that Robert’s motivation to represent O.J. may have been jealousy! “I wonder if it was his way of saying to [Kris Jenner] what I think she was saying to him when she married me: a big f*ck you,” Caitlyn reportedly writes in the memoir. Yikes!

A rep for Caitlyn Jenner had no comment.

