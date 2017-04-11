3 Quick & Easy Bun Hairstyles For Summer From Miranda Lambert’s Stylist

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of Instagram

The warm weather means suns out, buns out! We have 3 quick & easy bun hairstyles that you can rock all summer long & you are going to be obsessed. What do you guys think of bun hairstyles, will you try them?

Now that it’s officially spring and the weather is getting warmer, the last thing you want is your hair in your face. Luckily, celebrity hairstylist to Miranda Lambert, Johnny Lavoy, shared 3 super quick and easy bun hairstyles that you can do own your own and you’re going to rock them all summer long. Whether you’re headed to work, brunch, or the beach, these looks are perfect.

1. DOUBLE BUNS:

STEP 1: Start by prepping the hair with a beach spray to create a matte texture

STEP 2: Scrunch the hair as you blow dry using PRO Beauty Tools Professional 1875 W IONIC AC Motor Dryer

STEP 3: Once the hair is dry, part it down the center and secure the hair in two ponytails at the nape of the neck

STEP 4: Twist each pony tail and create a loose bun (use Revlon XL & Extra Thick Elastics for all day hold!)

STEP 5: Secure with hairpins

2. THE HUN:

STEP 1: Start by blow drying the hair with a large round brush. I like the PRO Beauty Tools XL Thermal Brushes

STEP 2: Once the hair is dry, create a loose wave with PRO Beauty Tools 1 ½” Iridescent Curling Iron (PS – can I add that this design is trending EVERYWHERE?!)

STEP 3: Finger comb the hair after curling

STEP 4: Create a section from temples to the crown of the head create a knot leaving the ends out

STEP 5: Secure with pins and spray for hold

3.TOP KNOT:

STEP 1: Apply a gloss cream to dry hair (PRO TIP: use Infusium Leave in Crème!)

STEP 2: Flip upside down and gather hair into a ponytail on the crown of the head

STEP 3: Secure with an elastic and create a deconstructed bun

STEP 4: Secure with hair pins and lightly pull the bun apart for a looser feel

What do you guys think of these 3 bun hairstyles? Which one will you try out this summer?

