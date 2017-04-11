Dortmund-Monaco Champion League Match Halted After Bus Explosion: One Player Injured

Rex/Shutterstock

Oh no. Borussia Dortmund were about to meet Monaco for an eagerly anticipated Champions League match on April 11 when an explosion went off near the team’s bus in Germany! With one Dortmund player injured, the game has been postponed as the authorities get figure out what happened.

What should have been an exciting night celebrating the joy of sport turned to dread and worry, as a series of explosions erupted near a bus carrying the Borrussia Dortmund soccer team ahead of their Champions League match with Monaco, per CNN. The team had just left its hotel (around 7:00 PM local time / 1:00 PM ET) and had begun the drive to the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany. The blasts took place 13 kilometers from the stadium, near Signal Iduna Park.

40 to 50 people were on board, including the team’s trainer and medical staff. While there were no immediate fatalities reported, but Marc Bartra was injured in the blast. The 26-year-old center back was rushed to a local hospital, according to the Team’s official Twitter account. Out of safety concerns and for the authorities’ investigation, the match was postponed until 18:45 CET on April 12.

“Thanks for your patience and understanding and the ‘Dortmund! Dortmund!’ chants, dear supporters of [Monaco],” the team said, expressing gratitude to the fans who had already gathered inside the stadium. Fans remained calm after an announcement said that the situation was “safe” and there was “no reason to panic.”

👍 Thank you for your support in and outside the stadium and your kind messages throughout the whole world. #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

Thanks for your patience and understanding and the "Dortmund! Dortmund" chants, dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! pic.twitter.com/Gcz9XGQY0J — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately known. Initial reports claimed there was just a single blast, but authorities would later confirm that there were indeed three. “It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where something exploded, “ the police said in a statement, according to ESPN. While the cause remained a mystery, the blasts’ affects were felt immediately.

“[Coach] Thomas [Tuchel] was shocked, one of the explosions happened on his side,” Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said. “The team is in shock. It will not be easy to get those pictures out of your head. We hope the team is somehow capable to be competitive again tomorrow.”

Sadly, this blast brought back memories of the Paris Terrorist attacks of 2015. Along with the massive slaughter at the Bataclan Theater that killed 89 people, three suicide bombers detonated themselves outside the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The attack took place as France hosted Germany in an international friendly. Here’s hoping this was just a tragic accident and not something worse.

We will continue to update the story with more information as it becomes known, HollywoodLifers. Until then, our thoughts are with those affected by this terrifying situation.

