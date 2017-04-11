Paris Jackson Fears For Blanket, 15, Living All Alone — Will She Become His Guardian?

SplashNews, REX/Shutterstock

Is Blanket Jackson living by himself without a proper guardian? A new report claims that his big sister, Paris, is extremely concerned for her youngest brother who should be under the care of his grandmother, Katherine.

Paris Jackson, 19, has reason to be very worried for her underage brother, Prince Michael “Blanket” Jackson, 15, reports TMZ. As the youngest son of the late, great Michael Jackson, Blanket was left to be raised by his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, but the report claims that she hasn’t been allowed back to her home where he lives in months. WTF?

According to the report, Michael’s siblings have been interfering with the family’s matriarch — especially Paris and Blanket’s aunt, Rebbie. Rebbie has allegedly been keeping her mom, Katherine, from all three of Michael’s children including his oldest, Michael Jackson Jr., 20. The report also claims that she refuses to let the 86-year-old go back to her Calabasas, California home where Blanket also lives, alleging Katherine hasn’t been living there since January 2017.

While Blanket is living by himself at the home, the report claims that his uncle, TJ Jackson, has been taking turns with his wife staying at the house to “supervise”. Unfortunately, Paris reportedly does not feel that that’s enough for Blanket, despite the news that he’s reportedly getting high marks in his private school and has become increasingly more social with age. What’s most important is that Blanket is safe and sound no matter where he is living and who he is being cared for by, so we hope that this all gets sorted out as soon as possible!

