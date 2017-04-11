Bill O’Reilly Laughs At Video Of Poor Man, 69, Dragged Off United Plane – So Insensitive

Courtesy of Fox, Twitter

Are there any advertisers left supporting accused sexual harasser Bill O’Reilly? If there are, will they be able to stomach him laughing during his show at the bloodied passenger dragged from his seat and off a United Airlines flight? Bill’s callous mockery is almost too cruel to watch.

While anyone with a heart was absolutely mortified after watching three police officers forcefully drag a man (later identified as Dr. David Dao, 69) out of his seat and off the overbooked plane, Bill O’Reilly, 67, thought it was a laugh riot. During the April 10 edition of The O’Reilly Factor, the Fox News personality broke out into giggles after viewing another human being’s pain and humiliation.

“I should be laughing, but it’s just so bizarre,” Bill said to Fox News correspondent Rob Schmidtt, per Business Insider. Bill then seemed to think United Airlines was justified in leaving the passenger a bloody wreck. “They had to get some United Airlines personnel from Chicago to Louisville…They had to get them there and so they asked for volunteers, and obviously, this guy didn’t volunteer,” he said. He would later say that “this kind of stuff…looks like a police state,” but his condemnation came well after he got a chuckle over the shocking video.

Bill O'Reilly laughs at horrific video of passenger being dragged off of United flight. Then says: "I shouldn't be laughing" You think? pic.twitter.com/4o4SO1QtjZ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 11, 2017

It seems Bill needed a laugh. His show has been bleeding advertisers left and right ever since a report claimed that he (along with help from the Fox News organization) allegedly covered up five alleged claims of sexual harassment against him. Five women received settlements from Fox and Bill, reportedly totally $13 million dollars, and since that report, furious viewers have called for a boycott of any company that advertises on The O’Reilly Factor.

It got so bad that President Donald Trump, 70, a man who himself has been accused of sexual harassment by scores of women, had to stand up for his friend, saying that he didn’t “think Bill did anything wrong.” Despite the pullout of advertisers and the growing calls for Bill to get the axe, The O’Reilly Factor has seen a 20% ratings bump.

So, who’s reaction to the United Airlines scandal was worse: Bill’s or the response from the airline’s CEO? Oscar Munoz first gave a weak apology over the “upsetting” event, saying he was sorry for “having to re-accommodate these customers.” Nowhere in that first statement did he address what many view was the unnecessary use of brutal force. It got worse. In a letter to the company’s employees, Oscar said that the staff that dragged Dr. Dao of the plane did the right thing!

What do you think about Bill’s reaction, HollywoodLifers? Do you think he owes Dr. Dao an apology?

