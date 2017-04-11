The 10 Best TV Prom Dresses: Characters Who Slayed In Glam Gowns

Courtesy of The CW / FOX

Prom night is a rite of passage that even our fave TV characters have managed to live through — and they showed off some of the best prom dresses of all time! We’ve rounded up our top 10, straight-from-TV prom looks, so see who made our list and VOTE for which dress was the most iconic.

From a prom-night-starter-pack to Chanel, our fave TV characters have shown off a slew of versatile looks on prom night — but there are 10 in particular that will always hold a special place in our hearts. Feast your eyes on the best TV prom dresses of all time.

Showing up in the same dress can be quite mortifying — especially if you wind up rocking the same look as one of your friends! Although technically Kelly Taylor and Brenda Walsh were headed to a Spring Fling on Beverly Hills, 90210, their black-and-white off-the-shoulder dresses are two of the most iconic looks of all time on television.

With her impeccably accessorized wardrobe, Blair Waldorf was an Upper East Side princess — and it’s only right that she dressed the part for prom night on Gossip Girl, when she suited up in a stunning Marchesa gown…but, in pure Gossip Girl fashion, there was some drama surrounding the dress before she hit the big dance.

Before Gossip Girl, The O.C. is what we tuned into for major fashion moments — and prom night was no exception, with Marissa Cooper clad in a strapless floral Chanel gown. We’re still swooning over her dress.

Elena’s love life came with some other-worldly drama, so it’s only fitting that she rocked an out-of-this-world frock for prom on The Vampire Diaries, where she looked stunning in a pink Theia gown.

The Pretty Little Liars always turned heads with their stellar style, and we loved their jewel-toned dresses on prom night.

Spaghetti strap gown? Check. Chignon? Check. Matching stole? Check. Joey Potter rocked the prom-night-starter-pack on Dawson’s Creek and we loved it because it eternalized the style of the early ’00s for an eternity — believe me, we can relate.

Just like Joey, Buffy on Buffy The Vampire Slayer rocked a nostalgic look — although her purple strapless gown was also quite classic, too.

Another classic look that always stands out to us is Rachel Berry’s strapless mermaid gown on Glee — and seeing Rachel and Finn at prom together always makes us melt.

Although most of our fave characters opted for glam gowns, D.J. Tanner looked equally as amazing for prom night on Full House, when she stepped out in a thigh-grazing, off-the-shoulder black mini that’s totally back in style right now!

Drama on prom night is to be expected — but saying the gals on One Tree Hill experienced their fair share of drama would be a massive understatement! Even though Brooke and Peyton were held hostage they still managed to make it out alive, (and make it to prom), with hair that hardly even looked undone.

