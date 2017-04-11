Image Courtesy of MTV

Alicia asked for it! This week on ‘Are You the One: Second Chances,’ Mike finally makes his move on Alicia after she literally begs him for it. Watch the moment in this exclusive sneak peek.

This season on Are You the One: Second Chances, Alicia and Mike have already been through the ringer — she had a quick relationship(ish?) with Gio and he flipped on her after seeing her in the hot tub with Mike, but it was clear Mike’s been interested since day one. So, it was time for him to make his move.

“I really do actually like you, but it’s hard to accept that,” Alicia tells him in an exclusive sneak peek of this week’s episode. With that, he barely says anything, so she adds, “that’s when you get aggressive and you pull me towards you!”

“You need me to be more aggressive now? So why didn’t you say that before?” he asks her, clearly acting shy. When she tells him she didn’t know she had to tell him, he figures that’s his moment. He pulls her in and they start intensely making out, in front of everyone.

Now you may remember that Alicia came between two couples on her season of Are You the One?, one being Kam and Eddie. She really liked Eddie, and on the reunion, revealed that they are actually together now. So it may be a little awkward for him watching this at home, right?

Are You the One: Second Chances airs on Wednesdays at 9PM ET on MTV.

