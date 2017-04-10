Willow Smith Shares Adorable PDA With Rumored Boyfriend Tyler Cole — See Pic

FameFlyNet

Aww! Willow Smith and rumored boyfriend Tyler Cole were caught flaunting some super cute PDA while taking a walk in Los Angeles, and it’s one of the sweetest things we’ve ever seen. It’s clear that these kids are totally into each other! Check out the adorable pic here!

Teenage dream! Willow Smith, 16, was spotted strolling around Los Angeles on April 9 on the arm of her rumored boyfriend Tyler Cole, 18, and they looked oh-so happy together. The cute teens flaunted some PDA on their weekend walk, but it wasn’t anything scandalous. This was just some sweet, old-fashioned hand holding and gazing longingly into each other’s eyes. So adorable!

Willow looked so cool in an oversized sweater, black skinny jeans, and a black tank. Of course she looked great — it’s Willow! Her beau was rocking impossibly cool John Lennon-esque shades, along with a plaid button-down, jeans, and sneakers. They’re too cute. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Willow and Tyler go way back. They’ve collaborated on music together, including a new song by Jabs that was released in March 2017, called “Fool”. Willow digs collaborating with Tyler so much that she even co-produced one of his tracks, “Afraid” back in 2015. They’ve got history!

But fans begin to wonder if there was something more to their friendship in April 2016, when the teens started to look a little more affectionate when they hung out together! They even went on vacation together to Hawaii around that time, which is pretty serious for a couple of kids.

HollywoodLifers, are you shipping Willow and Tyler? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.