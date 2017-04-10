San Bernardino Shooter Identified: Cedric Anderson Behind Devastating CA Attack

Courtesy of Facebook

The San Bernardino elementary school shooter has been identified as 53-year-old Cedric Anderson by police on April 10. His wife, Karen Smith, was one of the victims. Here’s what we know.

Cedric Anderson, 53, has been deemed responsible for shooting and killing at least three people including himself in the California school on April 10, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan confirmed in a press conference.

“We can name the shooter as Cedric Anderson, 53,” said police. “The victim was his wife the teacher, Karen Smith, 53. Unfortunately, one of the children shot in the incident, Jonathan Martinez, 8, has died after he was struck by a bullet in the shooting. The other child is not being named and is still being treated at hospital. This was a special needs class. There were 15 children in the class from 1st to 4th grade plus two teaching aids. The students that were struck were behind the teacher who was shot, the other children were not targeted in the shooting.”

“The couple were estranged and had only been married a few months and separated recently,” the officer continued. “The shooter entered the school office and said he was there to drop something off for his wife and those were the circumstances that took place with him entering the school. The gun that was used was a .357 revolver he fired six rounds and then re-loaded before shooting himself.”

The chief revealed that Anderson had a criminal history, which included arrests for domestic violence, weapons, and drug charges. These cases happened before his relationship with Ms. Smith began.

Earlier, Chief Burguan has confirmed the shooting to be a murder suicide, and reports that the attack happened in a classroom at North Park Elementary School. After four people were shot two students were airlifted to the hospital, and the rest were moved to Cajon High School “for safety.”

Monica Garcia of the San Bernardino Unified School District said the attack occurred as the result of a “domestic violence dispute involving the injured teacher.” The school district has since given parents the okay to pick up their kids from the high school, and the threat is considered “neutralized.”

Sadly, as we know, San Bernardino was the site of an Islamic terrorist attack on Dec. 2, 2015. Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik targeted 80 employees at a Christmas party, carrying out a mass shooting and attempted bombing. There were 16 fatalities and dozens of injuries, and it served as the deadliest mass shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook tragedy. Just awful.

