Quavo: 5 Things To Know About The Migos Singer Karrueche Tran’s Been Hanging Out With

REX/Shutterstock

Migos member Quavo raised eyebrows when he was spotted leaving his concert with none other than Karrueche Tran, and we’ve got to wonder if she’s finally moving on from Chris Brown with him! Here’s everything you need to know about the rapper.

Here are five things to know about Quavious “Quavo” Marshall, 26.

1. He’s one-third of the hip hop group Migos.

Quavo formed the group in 2009 along with his nephew Kirshnik Khari “Takeoff” Ball and cousin Kiari Kendrell “Offset” Cephus. They’re known for singles like “Fight Night,” “Look at My Dab” and “Bad and Boujee.”

2. Quavo was arrested after an incident at Georgia Southern University in April 2015.

Migos headlined a spring concert at the university, but came on late and performed for a much shorter set time than they were supposed to. Police smelled marijuana in the group’s vehicles, and after investigation, the group and their entourage were arrested for possession of marijuana and another controlled substance, possession of firearms within a school safety zone, possession of firearms during the commission of a crime, and possession of firearms by convicted felons. Yikes!

3. He has a HUGE social media following.

Quavo has 2.8 million Instagram followers and 656k Twitter followers. Not too shabby!

4. Quavo and the rest of Migos reportedly beat up Sean Kingston in February 2017.

Sean and Migos allegedly got in a fight at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas on Feb. 21. Migos beat up Sean and “stomped on his head” as TMZ reported at the time. Everyone fled the scene, and there were no charges made.

5. He played football before he became a rapper!

Quavo was a starting quarterback for the Berkmar High School Patriots in Lilburn, Georgia, but quit when he dropped out during his senior to pursue his career.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Quavo and Karrueche make a good couple? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.