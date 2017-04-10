Tim Tebow Rails 2nd Homerun In Just 3 Games During Minor League Debut Weekend

And that ball is outta here! Tim Tebow had an incredible debut weekend with the New York Mets minor league team. After blasting the ball during his first appearance at the plate, the ex-NFL star followed it up with a second home run during his third game!

Has Tim Tebow found his true calling (at least, in sports?) The ex-Denver Broncos quarterback’s reinvention as a home run slugger continued on April 9. While playing his third game with the Columbia Fireflies, the Class A minor league team of the New York Mets, the Heisman Trophy winner connected with a pitch from Jose Morel, 23, of the Augusta GreenJackets. The ball then went soaring, as Tim hit his second home run of his career!

The Fireflies would go on to win the game, 6-0. He’s now hitting .231 with five RBIs and three runs in his first three games. While these stats are impressive, Tim still has a way to go before he gets called up to the majors. After hitting a home run at his first minor league-at bat on April 6, he struck out in three of his next four attempts, according to the Washington Post. During his second game, he went 1 for 5. Overall, Tim went 3-for-13 with 5 strikeouts. Still, many are still amazed with Tebow’s performance.

“The progress has been absolutely impressive, to be honest with you,” Jose Leger, the manager of the Columbia Fireflies, told The State. “I saw [Tim] in spring training and the way he went about his business, but I’ve seen even more progress here. He made a couple of plays in the outfield today where it seems like he’s been playing there for a while. He works on things every single day.”

As a slugger, Tim is tied in second place in the South Atlantic League, running neck and neck with Vince Fernandez, 21, of the Grand Junction Rockies and Ti’Quan Forbes, 20, of the Hickory Crawdads. Even if Tim doesn’t pass them, he’s on his way to breaking a significant record.

If Tim hits another homerun, he’ll tied the number smacked by Michael Jordan, 54, when “His Airness” decided to become a two-sport athlete in the early 1990s. While playing for the Birmingham Barons, Air Jordon nailed three dingers over the fence. If Tebow can crack another pair of homers, he’ll be technically better than Jordan (at baseball, at least.) Right? Either way, it’ll be exciting to see where Tim’s tenure on the diamond takes him.

Do you think Tim Tebow will ever play in the majors, HollywoodLifers? Are you now a fan of the Columbia Fireflies?