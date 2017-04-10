Houston Rockets Vs. L.A. Clippers Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

AP/REX/Shutterstock

It’s go time for the Los Angeles Clippers as they’re fighting for home court advantage in the playoffs. They play host to the Houston Rockets Apr. 10 at Staples Center and we’ve got your watch to watch the game via live stream at 10:30pm EST on Apr. 10.

Can you believe we’re down to only two games left in the NBA regular season? The Houston Rockets have locked up the number three seed in the Western Conference with their 54-26 record, but for their Apr. 10 opponent the Los Angeles Clippers it’s all coming down to the wire. The Clips and the Utah Jazz both sport 49-31 records and will likely face each other in the first round of the playoffs, but wins in their final games could give them home court advantage. You don’t want to miss this game so scroll down for the live stream details.

While this game has playoff implications for the Clippers, the Rockets are just using their last two games as a chance for James Harden, 27, to showcase why he deserves the league MVP title. He was at the top of most sports writers lists until Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook, 28, broke the all-time season triple-double record with 42 on Apr. 9 against the Denver Nuggets, as well as becoming the second player in NBA history to average that feat during a single season. He also leads the league in scoring, so if he doesn’t wind up being named MVP it will be a total robbery.

ICYMI:Last night, #TheBeard dropped 15 dimes w/ 35 pts & 11 reb for his 21st triple-double of the season & league-leading 63rd double-double pic.twitter.com/sYgnbU1z8w — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 10, 2017

It’s almost a certainly that James and Russell will go head to head as their teams will meet in the first round of the playoffs. The bearded one is still playing like he’s got it all on the line, racking up his 21st triple-double of the season with 35 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists against the Sacramento Kings Apr. 9. They’ve won three of their last four games including that 135-128 victory on the road. After playing the Clippers, they’ll end their season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves Apr. 12.

L.A. is on a hot streak as well, winning nine of their last 11 games and going for their sixth win in a row after taking down the mighty San Antonio Spurs on the road 98-87. Impressive! As well as they’ve been playing lately, they should be giving the Rockets a run for their money, especially with home court advantage in the playoffs on the line.

