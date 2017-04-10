Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream — Watch The MLB Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Strike! Jon Lester and the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs will be hosting National League rivals Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on Apr. 10th at 8pm EST. Watch the early season baseball battle online here!

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 4-3 and pegged as the team to beat in the National League West as they head to Illinois for a three game series against the NL Champion, 4-2 Chicago Cubs. It is early in the 2017 season but this game has vibes of a playoff preview. On the mound doing work will be lefty Alex Wood, 26, from North Carolina for the Dodgers versus the Cubs’ lefty Jon Lester, 33, from Washington. The Dodgers are coming off a windy and wild 10-6 win in Colorado over the Rockies while the Cubs just took 2 out of 3 from the Milwaukee Brewers. This is the Cubs home opener so fans will get to see their championship banner being hoisted prior to this exciting game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Chicago Cubs in the National League playoffs late in the 2016 season and will be looking for some payback during this series at Wrigley. The Dodgers bats have been firing early in the 2017 season with solid production from their young sluggers. Corey Seager, 22, the Dodgers starting shortstop is hitting .308 with 2 dingers and 7 RBI’s. Joc Pederson, 24, is holding down his spot in center field and is also on fire early on with 6 RBI’s to go with another homer.

The Cubs have only gotten better in the offseason. The upgraded their bullpen by adding a quality closer in Koji Uehara, 42, and made some moves to secure their free agents. With a banging start to the 2017 season the Cubs have tremendous momentum heading into this series against LA. The Cubs are the champions, the best team in baseball, and with the diehard fans at Wrigley, they will be hard to beat.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this game? Do you think the Dodgers can get the win on the road or will the Cubbies get more runners across home? Let us know what you think will be the final score in this game!

