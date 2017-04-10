Arsenal Vs. Crystal Palace Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Despite their struggles, Arsenal is chasing down the dream of a Top Four finish in the Premier League. The Gunners may get closer to hitting that bull’s eye when they face Crystal Palace on April 10. Don’t miss it when the game kicks off at 3:00 PM ET.

Going into this game, both Arsenal and Crystal Palace are trying to salvage their 2017 Premier League seasons. The Eagles are hoping to avoid relegation down to the Championship league while Arsenal, once contenders for the title, are hoping to limp towards a Top Four finish. Which team will get closer to their goal? Fans better tune in to find out.

The last time Arsenal played Crystal Palace, Arsene Wegner’s, 67, side came away with a 2-0 victory. It doesn’t look good for Crystal Palace, as the Eagles are likely to be without 11 players, due to injury, when in this game. Scott Dann, Patrick Van Anaholt, James Tomkins are out, with James McArthur doubtful due to the back problems, according to the BBC.

That may be good news for Arsenal fans, but if the Gunners fire off blanks during this match, it won’t stop the growing call for Arsene to step down. After more than 20 years as the club’s manager, many fans are demanding a regime change, especially since Arsenal’s self-destruction during this season.

However, not everyone is blaming Arsene for Arsenal’s woes. “I do not think that the coach alone is to be blamed for what is happening,” said Alisher Usmanov, the 63-year-old billionaire (who happens to be the second-biggest shareholder in Arsenal.) Who does Alisher think is really to blame? Stan Kroenke, 69, the sports billionaire who owns the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Rams and the biggest share of stock in Arsenal.

“All the responsibility for the fate of the club rests with the main shareholder,” Alisher said, per ESPN FC, throwing shade at both Stan and Arsenal’s board. Alisher reportedly doesn’t get along with the rest of his billionaire stockholders, and said he would do all he could to fix the club if only he had more ownership of the team. “I personally, unfortunately, am fully isolated from decision making in the club.”

