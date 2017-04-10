‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Part 2 Recap: Relive The 9 Craziest Moments

Courtesy of Bravo

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion special continued with Part 2 on April 10, and it was full of just as many juicy revelations as the first part. This time, however, we had NINE favorite moments — see them below!

1. During Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion special, Lisa Vanderpump said she would consider rehiring James Kennedy in the future. “I can’t say [the door]’s closed, and I’ve watched him closely. And I’ve seen him progressing. I needed to see him grow up. I knew he wouldn’t grow up if I was enabling him,” Lisa told host Andy Cohen.

2. Lala explained why she ghosted the group during Ariana‘s birthday trip to Sonoma. “I went into full-on panic attack mode. The fact that Jax was going, and the last thing he said to me was not very kind. Then I see that they’re in an RV. So they were going to throw me in an RV with these people too,” she said. Tom Sandoval, however, thinks there was a different reason for her absence. He asked her, “Did someone come in town that weekend, or no?” She said, “no,” but she seemed super guilty. Even Scheana looked like she knew something, too.

3. Ariana and Stassi actually share the same birthday, but Ariana is older.

4. Andy, not wanting to “beat around the bush” asked Lala if she was dating a married man. “No,” Lala quickly answered before adding, “No one is ever going to get the answer they’re looking for. And I’m not going to ever put my relationship on the forefront.” When Andy asked who she’s currently dating, she said, “I’m not going to say that either.”

5. Will this be the last time we’ll ever see Lala? She just said “it’s really weird being here right now” before apologizing to the group. She didn’t actually say whether she’d be back, but James said, “nah,” when asked whether this was goodbye for her.

6. Tom Sandoval and Ariana may never get married. Andy asked if she wants Tom to finally put a ring on her finger, and she said, “I guess I just don’t see the point and I feel like every time someone asks me about it, I get more and more frustrated.” Tom also revealed that he never wanted to marry Kristen when they were dating. Ouch!

7. Jax and Brittany are getting their own spinoff, set to air later this summer. It’s called Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky.

8. Stassi finally admitted her ex, Patrick, pressured her into leaving the show a few seasons back because he felt it was below her. He was why she took a break and vowed to never come back.

9. Ariana has no interest in being friends with Stassi, especially after she watched the episode where she cried and Stassi said, “I’ve been waiting to crack her for so long!” Ariana took offense to that comment and concluded, “I just don’t trust [Stassi].”

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of Part 2 of the reunion special? Tell us how you feel below!

