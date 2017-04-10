United Airlines: Shocking New Video Shows Passenger Bloodied & Disoriented

Courtesy of Instagram

This is so horrifying! The passenger who was violently manhandled while being booted off a United Airlines flight was bloodied and in total shock after the incident. You have to see the heartbreaking video taken after he was forcibly dragged off the plane.

There is absolutely NO excuse for any law-abiding airline passenger to be treated like this! A 69-year-old doctor was asked to give up his seat on an overbooked flight from Chicago to Louisville, KY Apr. 9 and when he didn’t want to get off the plane, cops got violent with the poor man! He was yanked out of his seat, causing his face to smash against the armrest and that left him cut and bloodied. After being humiliatingly dragged across the aisle of the aircraft, he was filmed in shock and frightened beyond belief.

In a new video the victim is seen at the front of the plane shaking like a leaf while saying “just kill me, kill me,” while blood is gushing from his split lip. It streamed all the way across his face and back to his ear from his time on the ground. It’s no wonder he’s so terrified after the ordeal he went through. The victim is hyperventilating from the terror of the experience and is seen clinging for dear life to the plane’s bulkhead.

The airline overbooked the flight and needed to free up four seats for United employees. Despite offering cash to anyone who would give up their seat and take the next available flight — which was the NEXT DAY so it would have been a big inconvenience — there were no takers. Airline management then randomly selected four passengers to get the boot, and the doctor was filmed after initially being removed, running back to his seat saying he needed to get home as he had patients to see.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Oscar Munoz later called the event “upsetting” and apologized “for having to re-accommodate these customers,” but did not say that he was sorry for how the victim was treated. The Chicago Dept. of Aviation has suspended the officer who forcibly dragged the passenger out of his seat.

HollywoodLifers, are you appalled by how the cops treated the passenger? Are you upset by United’s weak response?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.