United CEO (Sort Of) Apologizes After Passenger Is Viciously Dragged Off Plane

The CEO of United Airlines has finally released a statement after the company received major backlash for having security violently drag a man off an ‘overbooked’ flight on April 9. However, the Internet is still far from pleased with the airline.

“This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United,” Oscar Munoz said in a statement. “I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened. We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.”

In case you missed it, passengers on a United plane bound for Kentucky were told the flight was overbooked, and as always, employees asked for volunteers to take a later flight to make room. When there were not enough volunteers, management reportedly used a computer system to select four passengers at random. When one man, reportedly a doctor on his way to see patients, wouldn’t leave the plane after he was selected, security was called on-board, and video shows a guard viciously dragging the passenger through the aisle and off the aircraft.

The Internet immediately began blowing up with criticism of this shocking and horrible behavior by the United employee, and a majority of Twitter users are still very upset with the airline for its seemingly insincere response.

Hey @United, I gave that statement an edit pass, lemme know what you think pic.twitter.com/3104uuo0Ei — Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) April 10, 2017

@JayseDavid @united This is the most smug, cowardly statement I've ever seen from a company. pic.twitter.com/Hx4zyNAhCo — Harvey K. 🌹 (@pigbop) April 10, 2017

Whatever crisis mgt firm drafted the @United CEO's statement should be fired along with several @United employees. #ReAccommodating — John Weaver (@JWGOP) April 10, 2017

Meanwhile, a tweet from the airline from back in 2014 has also quickly gone viral. In response to a passenger who was upset that children and elderly had no seats on an overbooked flight, United’s Twitter account wrote, “Unfortunate to hear. We hate delays and mishaps like this can occur. We can’t force anyone to get up, though.” Soooo, apparently the policy has changed three years later?

