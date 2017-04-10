United Airlines Slammed By Zendaya & More Celebs After Horrifying Attack On Passenger

Mel Evans/AP/REX/Shutterstock

United Airlines is under fire after a passenger was forcibly removed from an overbooked flight. Now, Zendaya, Chrissy Teigen and more stars have taken to Twitter to express their outrage at the company for violently dragging the man off the plane!

Multiple shocking videos have captured a man being dragged off the overbooked United Airlines Flight 3411 on April 9 after he refused to give up his seat. You can watch one of them below, and see reactions from celebs who aren’t happy with the way United handled the situation. (In particular, everyone’s jaw dropped when the United CEO used the word “re-accommodate” in his apology.) Take a look:

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

“I am appalled and absolutely disgusted….this is unacceptable,” Zendaya tweeted on April 10. “Hey @united – never flying on your airline again. Know I’m not the only one. Your statement is abhorrently vague & without accountability,” Jaime King agreed. Check out more celeb reactions below:

Having flown #united last week, I feel very blessed to not be tweeting this message from a hospital bed. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 10, 2017

cannot wait to use "i will re-accommodate your ass" in my next fight — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2017

Getting on a United flight this morning. Excited to, I don't know… stay on? — Joss Whedon (@joss) April 10, 2017

Congrats United, you now have all the volunteers you could ever want giving up their seats on your flights. — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) April 10, 2017

By the way, Chrissy is referring to the United CEO’s official statement on the matter. “This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers,” United Continental Chief Executive Oscar Munoz stated via the official airline Twitter account. “Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened,” he added. Yikes.

Finally, here’s a reminder that if any airline bumps you off a flight, they have to pay you by law. Federal regulations require airlines to pay passengers cash or cut them a check if they bump people involuntarily…and this scary situation might have been avoided if United had simply made it passengers aware of the law.

