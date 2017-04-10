United Airlines Violently Drags Paying Passenger From ‘Overbooked’ Flight: Horrifying Video

Courtesy of Facebook

This is so shocking. Video has surfaced of a man being dragged from an overbooked United Airlines flight by security officers after passengers were asked to voluntarily switch flights. WATCH it right here, and find out exactly what happened.

United Airlines has a lot to answer for, as we can see in a scary video posted on Facebook from April 9. WATCH a passenger be forcibly removed from a plane heading from Chicago to Louisville, screaming all the while:

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

A witness told NBC News that passengers were asked to switch flights in return for reimbursements, but no one volunteered. United management then came on board and “used a computer to randomly select four passengers who would be removed from that trip,” the outlet reports, and the man in the video is one of the four who were selected. The man reportedly claimed to be a doctor on his way to see patients the next morning, and apparently threatened to call his lawyers. Following his forcible removal from the plane, he was reportedly allowed to come back on board. His face was bloody at that point, the outlet says.

People furiously took to Twitter after the altercation. “No one @United wants to have a job. And everybody wants to be sued. That is the only explanation for that video,” user @Karnythia wrote.

@united @USAnonymous One customer refused to leave. BECAUSE HE PURCHASED A TICKET AND WAS SITTING IN HIS SEAT. So you called the cops and assaulted him. — Rusty Shackleford (@SECWXFB) April 10, 2017

United has since issued a statement: “Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this incident? Tell us if you find it unjust.