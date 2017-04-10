Kylie Jenner’s New Reality Show: Why She Doesn’t Want To Give Tyga A Lot Of Screen Time

REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s relationship has always been a hot topic, so fans have been eager to know if he’ll be appearing on her new reality show. The rapper may be featured, but we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why he wont have a lot of screen time!

Kylie Jenner, 19, is ready to show the world how she balances her professional and personal life on her new reality show Life of Kylie, but that doesn’t mean she’s always going to be sharing the spotlight with her off again, on again boyfriend Tyga, 27. The makeup maven wants to give insight to who she really is — without the focus being on her romantic relationships. “Kylie wants to be defined as her own person, she wants to show that she is separate from her sisters and other family members,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants Life of Kylie to give everyone a completely different look into the side of Kylie nobody has any clue exists.”

“She doesn’t want to be defined by her relationships whether it is Tyga or anyone else, that is not the focus of the show,” our insider continued. “Since it is the Life of Kylie, Tyga or anyone she is dating at the time may appear but it is not the focus of the show. It is a show to expand Kylie’s brand and the woman she is trying to become and show to the world.” This could be good news to fans of Kyga, since the rapper may still make a few appearances, despite rumors of their split.

Kylie and Tyga have not been spotted together since mid-March, causing many to believe they parted ways. T-Raww has reportedly moved into his own mansion in the Hollywood Hills, however these two have mended their differences before. She has still been sharing videos of herself jamming out to his new music, and she also liked a couple of his Instagram pics on April 7.

The show will reportedly follow Kylie as she tackles the highs and lows of life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics. E! just picked up the eight-episode series, which will also showcase her friendship with Jordyn Woods.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it's wise she focuses more on herself? Tell us!

