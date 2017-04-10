A news anchor in India was reporting on a fatal car accident live on television when she realized her husband was one of the men involved in the crash. Somehow, she managed to keep her composure as she read the tragic news, despite having no confirmation about her husband’s condition. Watch here.

Supreet Kaur was working the news desk for IBC24 when a reporter in the field phoned in a breaking news report about a nearby car crash on April 8. As the news came in, it was revealed that the accident took place in Pithara, involved a Renault Duster, and left three of the five people traveling in the vehicle dead. Supreet quickly put two and two together and realized that her husband, Harsad Kawade, was one of the men in the crash, as he was traveling along the same route, in the same car with four friends at the time.

The breaking news bulletin left Supreet wondering if her husband was one of the two men who survived, as the identities of the three victims were not confirmed. However, despite the agony and fear of not knowing what was going on, Supreet managed to finish the newscast, keeping her composure the entire time.

It wasn’t until she walked off set that she finally broke down in tears, according to the Hindustan Times. “She is an extremely brave lady,” a fellow station employee told the paper. “We are very proud of her as an anchor, but what happened today has left us in shock.”

As Supreet was completing the broadcast, her colleagues behind the scenes learned of the tragic news that Harsad had died in the crash. “We did not have the courage [to tell her],” the station’s editor admitted. Watch the newscast above.

