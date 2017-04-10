Khloe Kardashian Looks Happier Than Ever Snuggling Up To Tristan — Cute Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

How cute are these two?! Khloe Kardashian proved her relationship with Tristan Thompson is going strong by posting the sweetest photo of them to Instagram on April 9. Her smile is totally infectious!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, hasn’t had it easy when it comes to love, but she looks happier than we’ve seen her in years now that she’s with Tristan Thompson, 26. The reality star took to Instagram on April 9 to share the most adorable photo of herself and her man — he has his arms wrapped around her and they both have huge smiles on their faces. “Us,” she simply captioned the photo, with two heart emojis. Awww!

Love blossomed between Khloe and Tristan at the end of summer 2016, and their romance went public on Labor Day Weekend. The duo initially tried to keep things on the downlow, but now that they know their relationship is the real deal, they haven’t been shy about flaunting their love for one another. Khloe is incredibly dedicated to her man, too, and has been spending most of her time in Cleveland, where he plays basketball for the Cavaliers.

Even though the relationship is still less than a year old, it’s been reported that Tristan is already thinking about proposing, and HollywoodLife.com has heard EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe is ready for him to pop the question. “She is so happy,” our insider dished. “She didn’t think she would find love so soon after Lamar (Odom) [came back into her life], but she definitely has.”

Throughout Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, there have been the usual cheating rumors, but both stars have made sure to show they’re going strong on social media time and time again. There is an obvious 7-year age gap between the two, but it’s starting to look more and more like this may finally be it for Khloe — and we couldn’t be happier for her!

